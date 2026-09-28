For many European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), expanding beyond their own country can open new opportunities to reach customers across Europe.

That opportunity comes as European policymakers put renewed emphasis on competitiveness and SME growth. The EU’s 34 million SMEs recorded solid growth in 2025, with real value-added rising by 2.5% and employment by 1%, according to the European Commission. Yet businesses continue to face challenges including regulatory complexity and skills shortages.

Cross-border e-commerce offers smaller companies a way to reach customers beyond their domestic countries. Eurostat data show that 23% of EU SMEs reported making e-sales in 2025, with e-sales accounting for 12% of SME turnover.

In 2025, more than 100,000 EU-based SMEs and entrepreneurs selling through Amazon generated more than €40 billion in sales across the company’s European stores. Their cross-border exports reached €17 billion, €2 billion more than in 2024, while intra-EU exports rose from €12 billion to €13.5 billion.

Behind those figures are businesses using digital commerce to reach customers abroad while navigating the practical challenges of operating across borders, from storage, packing and shipping to inventory management and compliance.

For a small company, expanding into new European countries can involve different regulations, EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) requirements, taxes and labelling rules. The European Single Market provides access to around 450 million consumers, but businesses can still face different national requirements.

The European Commission has identified regulatory differences, taxation and VAT rules among the barriers companies encounter when operating across borders. In a 2025 EU survey of more than 17,000 companies, nearly two-thirds, identified regulatory complexity as a major concern.

For businesses using online marketplaces, the question is therefore not simply how to reach customers in another country, but how to do so while meeting the different obligations that come with operating there. The businesses themselves remain responsible for their products, strategy and compliance obligations, even when they use external platforms and services to support their expansion.

Amazon says its cross-border capabilities are designed to help sellers reach millions of customers across 39 countries. Its investments include fulfillment and logistics infrastructure, tools for supply-chain and inventory management, brand-building tools, account support and services that help sellers access compliance providers.

From Spain to France, Italy and Germany

For some businesses, the combination of a wider customer base and operational services has helped accelerate international expansion.

Spanish male skincare brand Feten launched several products on Amazon in Spain in 2023. A year later, it entered France, Italy and Germany. Today, almost half of its revenue comes from international customers, according to co-founder Eduardo López-Villalta.

“We started seeing wonderful results,” he said. “Today, almost 50% of our revenue comes from international markets. Amazon gives us cross-border logistics, consumer trust, and brings us tons of new customers.”

Italian sock manufacturer Ciocca illustrates a different kind of transformation. The fourth-generation company has 120 years of history, but its business was once largely domestic and focused on business-to-business sales.

“Amazon has been a disruptive element - it created not just a channel, but a completely new way of working,” said CEO Filippo Ciocca. “Today, we are able to reach end-consumers in 32 different countries.”

For German school-supply company Calcuso, logistics played a particularly important role. Founded in 2009, the company now exports across Europe, as well as to the US and UAE. “The biggest factor in our growth was that Amazon helped us by handling storage, packing and shipping for our products,” said co-founder Alexander Giersz.

After a year selling on Amazon, Calcuso began using its fulfilment service, allowing its products to be stored in warehouses across the EU. “With just one click, we were able to sell across Europe,” Giersz said.

The practical side of going cross-border

The experiences of these companies also highlight the limits of Europe’s Single Market. Selling in multiple EU countries may provide access to a much larger customer base, but it does not eliminate the administrative differences between countries.

The European Commission has been working to reduce these barriers. In 2025, it adopted a new Single Market Strategy focused in part on removing obstacles businesses face when operating across the EU.

“When selling in the European Union, SMEs face several difficulties - different regulations in each country, EPR requirements, taxes, labelling differences - and this makes the process widely more complicated when expanding through different countries,” said Feten’s López-Villalta.

For Ciocca, the administrative burden can become significant as a company expands into more countries. “When I sell in 32 countries, I have to deal with all this administration, and it is not easy for a small producer to account correctly for the different VAT regimes,” he said.

The policy challenge is therefore broader than e-commerce: Europe wants SMEs to scale across borders while maintaining rules covering taxation, consumer protection, environmental responsibilities and product compliance.

Amazon has responded by investing in tools aimed at reducing some of the operational work involved in cross-border selling. At its 2026 Expansion Stores Seller Summit, the company highlighted AI-powered tools for supply-chain management, inventory control and brand building, alongside logistics infrastructure and seller support.

These services can reduce some of the practical friction involved in international expansion, but they do not remove the underlying regulatory responsibilities facing sellers. For Christie Chen, General Manager for Northern Europe at Anker, that support can help address some of the practical barriers to expansion. “I am astonished by how much Amazon has actually already done in helping sellers like us remove bottlenecks and ease the process of expanding our business and reduce friction,” she said.

A Belgian perspective

Belgian SMEs are also using online marketplaces to reach customers abroad.

More than 1,400 Belgian SMEs increased their international export sales on Amazon to more than €350 million in 2023, a 70% increase compared with 2022. More than 90% of Belgian SMEs selling on Amazon exported their goods worldwide, with France, Germany, the UK, Italy and the US among their most important countries.

That year, Belgian SMEs sold more than 10 million products through Amazon’s stores. More than 200 SMEs exceeded €100,000 in sales, while more than 45 reached €1 million. Among them is Botanica Spices, which specialises in spices and dehydrated fruits.

CEO Gregor Zimmer says international expansion can be difficult for smaller companies without the infrastructure or resources of larger businesses. “As a relatively small SME, it is very difficult to expand your reach abroad. Thanks to Amazon, we have sales in Germany, France and the rest of Europe,” he said.

Belgian company Lucimed, meanwhile, uses Fulfilment by Amazon for product storage and logistics. “This is a huge advantage for us and for consumers, who feel confident knowing their packages will be delivered reliably,” said Managing Director Eric Delloye.

Access is only the starting point

For SMEs, reaching customers in another European country is only one part of the equation. Fulfilment, logistics, inventory-management tools, seller support and compliance services can help address some of the practical challenges of operating across borders. But access to customers does not remove the responsibilities that come with entering a new country: businesses themselves remain responsible for their products, strategy and compliance obligations.

For policymakers, the wider question is how to make it easier for companies to scale without weakening the rules designed to protect consumers, workers and the environment. For SMEs, the challenge is turning access to a larger country into sustainable growth while managing the cost and complexity of doing business across several jurisdictions.

For Amazon, the interests of the marketplace and its sellers are closely connected. “Your success is our success,” said Mariangela Marseglia, Vice President of Amazon European Stores, at the 2026 Seller Summit.

To find out more about how Amazon is making Sustainable changes to its operations, visit https://www.aboutamazon.eu/sustainability.

Coverage of this topic was made possible with the support of Amazon, while all research and writing were conducted independently by The Brussels Times.