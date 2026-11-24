Yet, more than four decades into the HIV/AIDS epidemic, too many people across Europe and Central Asia are being failed by their health systems.

The latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show how far the region has come and how far it still must go. In 2024, 85% of people living with HIV across Europe and Central Asia were estimated to have been diagnosed. Yet not all diagnosed people were receiving treatment.

The region still falls short of the international targets for knowing one’s HIV status, treatment and viral suppression set for 2025. This means not all people living with HIV are getting the treatment they need to protect their health, improve their lives, and the infection continues to spread.

Regional averages conceal significant disparities. Western Europe is closer to meeting the targets, while Central and Eastern Europe face larger gaps in diagnosis and treatment.

In Eastern Europe, one figure is especially revealing. Among people who make it onto treatment, 95% achieve viral suppression. People living with HIV who receive effective treatment can lead long, healthy lives, and maintaining viral suppression means they cannot transmit HIV through sex. Yet too many people are still missing out on these benefits because they remain undiagnosed or cannot access the treatment and support they need.

The consequence of these gaps is considerable. It is estimated that 30% of people living with HIV across Europe and Central Asia have transmissible levels of the virus.

Access to timely testing remains a serious weakness. More than half of HIV diagnoses across the WHO European Region in 2024 occurred after HIV had already significantly affected the person’s immune system. Even within the European Union and European Economic Area, where health systems and HIV services are generally stronger, 48% of diagnoses were late.

Regional disparities are mirrored within the EU. Significant gaps remain in diagnosis, treatment or viral suppression in countries such as Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania and Romania.

In Lithuania, for example, major gaps remain in both diagnosis and treatment, despite high viral suppression among people who do receive treatment. Greece faces a significant treatment gap, while Romania's figures point to a different challenge, which is ensuring that treatment consistently results in viral suppression.

Bulgaria and Poland continue to face significant diagnosis gaps. The challenges differ from country to country, and responses must reflect this. But the goal is the same: ensuring everyone can access timely diagnosis, effective treatment and the support needed to stay in care.

Across the region, severe stigma, punitive laws affecting key populations, inadequate harm reduction services and shrinking support for community-led HIV programs continue to make testing and treatment harder to access.

The experience in high-burden settings offers a warning: funding cuts can rapidly undermine the HIV response, with reduced testing and weakened services that people rely on.

Community-led organizations are often the bridge between marginalized populations and formal health systems, reaching disproportionately affected communities who may be missed otherwise. They provide testing, prevention services, harm reduction, referrals and trusted points of contact for people who may otherwise avoid health facilities because of stigma, language barriers, discrimination or fear of legal consequences. Cutting those programs risks widening the gaps the data already expose.

In the EU/EEA, although progress is being made towards the targets, thousands of people remain left behind. Behind the figures may be a person who has never been offered an HIV test, someone diagnosed but unable to access treatment due to structural or financial barriers, or a member of a marginalized community who fears discrimination if they seek care.

The region cannot afford complacency; Europe does not need to wait for another scientific breakthrough to dramatically improve its HIV response. It already possesses highly effective tools. What is needed is the political commitment to make those tools accessible to everyone.

That means ensuring health promotion, normalizing testing in mainstream health care, expanding community-based testing and self-testing, and linking people who test positive to treatment. It means protecting and strengthening community-led HIV services; removing discriminatory and punitive barriers that deter people from seeking care; ensuring access to harm reduction; and maintaining sufficient domestic and international funding for HIV prevention, testing and treatment.

Europe and Central Asia have shown that when people living with HIV reach treatment, antiretroviral therapy can deliver extraordinary results. Where someone lives, who they are or how they acquired HIV should not determine whether they can access that treatment and lead a long and healthy life.

AIDS is not over in Europe and Central Asia. The region has the tools. Now its policies and investments must catch up.

Authors: Daniel Reijer (Ph.D., AHF Europe Bureau Chief), Tamara Prinsenberg (Ph.D., AHF Europe Advocacy and Policy Manager).

Promoted by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)