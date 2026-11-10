On the 8th and 9th of December, the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies is hosting the European Ideas Forum in Brussels to focus on how the EU can shape its role and power in rebalanced world.

Across a series of panel discussions and interviews, the Forum will address various interconnected themes at the heart of Europe’s future.

Discussions will examine Europe’s geopolitical power and its capacity to play a more influential role on the global stage, alongside the emergence of a new era for European defence and the need to strengthen the continent’s security and strategic autonomy.

The Forum will also explore how Europe can harness its demographic potential by fostering entrepreneurship and boosting employment. As global partnerships evolve and traditional alliances are reshaped, participants will consider how Europe can rethink its international relationships and adapt to an increasingly complex world.

Economic priorities will feature prominently, with a focus on strengthening European competitiveness, driving innovation and creating the conditions for sustainable growth.

Ultimately, the debate will turn to Europe’s prosperity in a changing global landscape, and the policies needed to ensure that the continent remains resilient.

With its usual high-level roster of policymakers, industry leaders, academics and other leading voices, the European Ideas Forum is the place to be for informed debate on the forces reshaping Europe and a platform for dialogue with business leaders and representatives from different industry sectors.

Stay tuned for the latest news, and updates ahead of this year’s edition of the Forum, hosted by the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies on the 8th and 9th of December at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Brussels.

Follow the link: https://www.martenscentre.eu/event/european-ideas-forum-2026/