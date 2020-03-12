 
Coronavirus: Global economic impact hard to predict, IMF says
Thursday, 12 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Global economic impact hard to predict, IMF says

    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    © Belga

    The impact of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the global economy is still hard to predict, IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday at an online press conference.

    While global economic growth will be lower this year than the 2019 level, “which was 2.9%,” the extent to which it will fall is “difficult to predict, at this point (…) given the uncertainty” surrounding the propagation of the virus, the IMF Spokesman said.

    Much will depend “on the spread, the propagation of the outbreak (…) on the measures taken to respond and how effective they are,” Rice explained, stressing the need for a coordinated global response. “International cooperation is essential to effectively addressing the Coronavirus outbreak,” he said. “This is not something that stops at national borders. We need to work together.”

    The IMF last week announced that it was making 50 billion dollars available for efforts to address the pandemic, including 10 billion dollars that can be lent interest-free to poor and developing countries affected by the virus.

    The spokesman also said the IMF would update its forecasts when it issues its report on global economic growth prospects in mid-April.

    The world economy grew by 2.9% last year and in January the IMF had forecast 3.3% growth for 2020. However, even before the Covid-19 crisis, the Fund had warned that this recovery would be fragile, vulnerable, and warned against any external element that could threaten it.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

