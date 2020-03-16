 
Ryanair says entire fleet could eventually be grounded
Monday, 16 March, 2020
    Ryanair says entire fleet could eventually be grounded

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    © Belga

    Like other airlines, Ryanair will reduce flights considerably due to the drop in demand caused by the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

    The low-cost carrier expects to keep most of its planes on the ground within the next seven to 10 days and does not rule out grounding its entire fleet.

    Among other things, it blames the effects of flight restrictions imposed by some countries, along with social-distancing measures whereby the authorities of certain countries have called on citizens to keep a minimum distance between them, something inconceivable on a plane unless it is filled to just half or even a third of capacity.

    Ryanair plans to reduce the number of seats available on its planes by 80% by April-May and could even keep them all on the ground. The airline said it had enough liquid cash, but would still take steps to limit operational costs, such as postponing investments, an employment freeze, encouraging staff to go on leave, and temporary suspension of contracts.

    The airline said it was working together with its staff and unions in all European countries to deal with the “exceptional and unprecedented crisis,” whose impact was still difficult to assess.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

