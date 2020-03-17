Coronavirus: Less pollution in Northern Italy...

Average NO2 concentrations dropped from about 65 mg/m3 in January to 35 mg/m3 in the first fortnight of March, according to Copernicus’ data.
In China, too, NASA satellite images have shown a significant drop in pollution, due in part to the slowdown in the economy resulting from the coronavirus.
Nitrogen oxide, which is released into the air mainly by vehicles and thermal plants, can cause breathing problems, especially asthma. According to the European agency on air quality, it causes 68,000 premature deaths per year in the European Union.