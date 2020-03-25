 
Coronavirus: UN launches two-billion-dollar global humanitarian response plan
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: UN launches two-billion-dollar global humanitarian response plan...
Coronavirus: Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted...
Brussels Airport passengers to self-quarantine for two weeks...
New coronavirus total ‘not as bad as it...
Coronavirus: Belgium develops 15-minute virus test...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 March 2020
    Coronavirus: UN launches two-billion-dollar global humanitarian response plan
    Coronavirus: Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted
    Brussels Airport passengers to self-quarantine for two weeks
    New coronavirus total ‘not as bad as it seems,’ says Belgian virologist
    Coronavirus: Belgium develops 15-minute virus test
    Coronavirus: ECDC warns against health care systems being overwhelmed
    EU registers positive trade balance in 2019
    Transport sector faces crippling problems
    Coronavirus: number of teleworkers quadruples
    Corona lockdowns lead to reduced air pollution in Europe
    Ryanair keeps flying from Brussels and Dublin, for now
    Nursing homes: a ‘ticking time bomb’
    Coronavirus: Joint procurement of protective equipment achieves economies of scale
    Coronavirus: Only half a store opens on Dutch/Belgian border
    Supermarkets coming back to normal, says industry federation
    Lockdown hits the poor hardest
    Coronavirus: Financial Times praises Belgium’s approach
    Belgium will review lockdown deadline on Friday
    Flemish university colleges move to ‘limited contact’ on 18 May
    ‘We will die because of you’: Belgian home nurse gets threatening letters
    View more

    Coronavirus: UN launches two-billion-dollar global humanitarian response plan

    Wednesday, 25 March 2020
    © Belga

    The United Nations on Wednesday launched a massive humanitarian response plan to fight the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in 51 countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America.

    The plan’s budget stands at two billion U.S. dollars, about 1.85 billion euros, of which 600 million euros will go to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

    “Children are the hidden victims of this pandemic,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore stressed in a press release issued on Wednesday. “We’re worried about its short-and long-term impacts on their health, well-being, development and prospects” and their “access to water and hygiene services.”

    Recalling the importance of washing hands as a means of protecting oneself and others from the virus, Ms. Fore pointed out that “forty percent of the world’s population – or 3 billion people – do not have a handwashing facility with water and soap at home.”

    About 16% of healthcare facilities worldwide, or 1 in 6, do not have hygiene services, according to the UNICEF Executive Director. She added that in over a third of the world’s schools – and half of all schools in the least developed countries – children do not have anywhere to wash their hands.

    The United Nations is also concerned about the short and long-term effects on children’s education, noting that hundreds of millions are no longer going to school, while parents and guardians have lost their jobs.

    “We know from experience that for vulnerable children, the longer they stay away from school, the less likely they are to return,” Ms. Fore said. “For example, school closures during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa from 2014 to 2016 resulted in spikes in child labour, neglect, sexual abuse and teenage pregnancies.”

    The present situation has also reduced access to nutrition – including for the many children who depend on school feeding programmes – health programmes, drinking water and accurate information.

    Failure to help vulnerable countries now against the Coronavirus could put millions in danger, the UN warned.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job