 
Wuhan begins to emerge from months-long isolation
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus – Spain: 832 people die in a...
Wuhan begins to emerge from months-long isolation...
Belgian supermarkets donate 460,000 meals to food banks...
Coronavirus: Two men jailed after spitting at police...
Nursing home in the Namur province hit particularly...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 28 March 2020
    Coronavirus – Spain: 832 people die in a single day, bringing the death toll to 5,690
    Wuhan begins to emerge from months-long isolation
    Belgian supermarkets donate 460,000 meals to food banks
    Coronavirus: Two men jailed after spitting at police
    Nursing home in the Namur province hit particularly hard by Covid-19
    Belgian astronaut offers tips on how to cope in lockdown
    Coronavirus – France: 299 deaths in 24 hours bring total to 1,995
    For the drugs trade, it’s business as usual
    ”Use testing to determine who may go back to work”
    Uber introduces reduced rate for medical professionals
    Belgium switches to summertime this weekend
    Coronavirus: 1,850 new cases confirmed, 64 new deaths in Belgium
    Coronavirus: WHO explains how the virus is transmitted
    The curious case of the cat with corona
    Coronavirus measures: will April be a write-off?
    UK politicians endorse petition against human trafficking in UAE
    Coronavirus: Belgium extends lockdown until 19 April
    Coronavirus: most people respect the current measures
    Foreign cars seized in Brussels as drivers ‘violated lockdown measures’
    Coronavirus: Brussels moves to support struggling businesses
    View more

    Wuhan begins to emerge from months-long isolation

    Saturday, 28 March 2020
    © Belga

    Wuhan, the Chinese city where the novel Coronavirus was first detected, began emerging timidly on Saturday from its months-long isolation, with a passenger train stopping there just after midnight.

    The authorities had sealed off the city of 11 million people from the rest of the world in January to stem the spread of Covid-19. People are still banned from leaving Wuhan, but it is now possible to go there.

    Passengers dragging pull-along suitcases could be seen in the station on Saturday. Many were happy to see the town once again. A 36-year-old woman said she and her daughter had been separated from her husband for 10 weeks. “When the train drew close to Wuhan we were overexcited,” she said.

    There were long lines at stations in other parts of China, as passengers queued up to take the train to Wuhan. In Shanghai, passengers’ temperatures were checked.

    Tens of thousands of persons were infected by the novel Coronavirus in Wuhan, the Chinese city worst hit by the virus. The city is not yet free of Covid-19. Over 2,500 persons are still hospitalised there.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job