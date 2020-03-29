Coronavirus – U.K: Death toll now over 1,000...

Over 1,000 persons have now died from the novel Coronavirus in the United Kingdom, where 260 new deaths were recorded in a single day, according to an official tally published on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 1,019 by Saturday, while 17,089 people have tested positive for the virus, including members of the Government.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Minister Matt Hancock are among government officials ill with Covid-19, while the secretary of state for Scotland, Alister Jack, has gone into self-imposed isolation for seven days after showing symptoms similar to those of the virus, but without being tested.

Faced with the rapid progression of the virus, the UK is now racing against time to make thousands of hospital beds available. The country has been on lockdown since Monday evening, and people are expected to be required to stay at home for at least three weeks.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times