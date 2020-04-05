 
Coronavirus: Greece extends lockdown to 27 April
Sunday, 05 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: Greece extends lockdown to 27 April

    Sunday, 05 April 2020
    © Belga

    The Greek Government has extended confinement measures aimed at limiting the spread of the novel Coronavirus by three weeks, to 27 April.

    “Difficult weeks lie ahead of us,” the country’s Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, said on Saturday.

    Health Ministry Spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said 60 new cases of Covid-19 infection had been registered over the preceding 24 hours, bringing the official total since the start of the epidemic to 1,673.

    So far 68 persons, with an average age of 74 years, have died from the virus in Greece.

    The Greek Government is hoping to prevent population movements around the Orthodox Easter, which falls this year on 19 April.

    It has announced that only permanent residents will be authorised to board boats that shuttle between the continent and the country’s many islands.

    Athens has also said it is prepared to close highway toll gates if necessary.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

