 
Coronavirus: Seniors will need to stay put for many more months – EU warns
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Seniors will need to stay put for...
Liege bans all events “small, medium or large”...
Pope Francis: “Darkness and death do not have...
Liege and Brussels universities cancel live exams during...
Coronavirus: UEFA will be advised to stop all...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 12 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Seniors will need to stay put for many more months – EU warns
    Liege bans all events “small, medium or large” until 30 June at least
    Pope Francis: “Darkness and death do not have the last word”
    Liege and Brussels universities cancel live exams during confinement
    Coronavirus: UEFA will be advised to stop all competitions
    Coronavirus: About 10,000 samples from nursing homes being tested
    Boris Johnson says he ‘owes his life’ to the NHS
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 29,647 confirmed cases
    Anderlecht youths clash with police: 45 arrests
    Coronavirus: Government economic measures get mixed reactions
    Government announces new economic measures for businesses in trouble
    Coronavirus: Ten detainees, 47 staff test positive in prisons
    Coronavirus expert warns against comparing countries
    Man (19) dies fleeing from coronavirus check
    UN Secretary-General calls on religious leaders to join forces against Covid-19
    Masks have ‘a role to play’ in curbing coronavirus
    Royal Academy of Medicine recommends use of cloth masks
    Full garbage collection resumes on Monday in Brussels
    Contact tracing is a necessary component of deconfinement, virologist stresses
    Apple, Google join forces to support the fight against Covid-19
    View more

    Coronavirus: Seniors will need to stay put for many more months – EU warns

    Sunday, 12 April 2020
    © Belga

    Europe’s senior citizens will need to continue limiting their contact with the outside world at least until the end of this year due to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

    Without a vaccine, seniors’ contacts need to be limited as much as possible, especially those who live in nursing homes, von der Leyen was quoted as saying in Sunday’s edition of the German daily Bild.

    “I know it’s difficult and isolation is tough, but it’s a matter of life and death,” she said. “We must remain disciplined and patient.”

    Children and young people will enjoy greater freedom of movement earlier than the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions, the European executive’s German president said, adding that she expected a European laboratory to develop a vaccine by the end of the year.

    “We are already talking to manufacturers about global production capacities so that the vaccine can be tested quickly,” Mrs. von der Leyen said.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job