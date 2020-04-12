Coronavirus: Seniors will need to stay put for many more months – EU warns

Europe’s senior citizens will need to continue limiting their contact with the outside world at least until the end of this year due to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Without a vaccine, seniors’ contacts need to be limited as much as possible, especially those who live in nursing homes, von der Leyen was quoted as saying in Sunday’s edition of the German daily Bild.

“I know it’s difficult and isolation is tough, but it’s a matter of life and death,” she said. “We must remain disciplined and patient.”

Children and young people will enjoy greater freedom of movement earlier than the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions, the European executive’s German president said, adding that she expected a European laboratory to develop a vaccine by the end of the year.

“We are already talking to manufacturers about global production capacities so that the vaccine can be tested quickly,” Mrs. von der Leyen said.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times