Coronavirus: Austria considers letting in tourists this summer

Austria could open its borders this summer to let in tourists from Germany and other countries that manage to keep the new coronavirus (Covid-19) under control, said Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger.

Germans represent the largest contingent (close to 30%) of tourists who go to Austria each year, according to official statistics.

“Freedom of travel will remain restricted in the next few months,” Minister Köstinger told Austrian newspaper Die Presse this weekend, “but if countries manage the situation well, like Germany, there is a real possibility of bilateral agreements.”

Austria’s government plans to have a roadmap ready by the end of April for the gradual reopening of restaurants and other tourist-related establishments.

The Brussels Times