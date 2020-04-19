 
Coronavirus: Austria considers letting in tourists this summer
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 April, 2020
Latest News:
Jan Jambon, Mark Rutte to hold discussions on...
Coronavirus: Molenbeek adapts measures for Ramadan...
Belgium deactivates 1722 number again...
Coronavirus: 41,000 tests from nursing homes to be...
Coronavirus: Belgium tops the world in number of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 April 2020
    Jan Jambon, Mark Rutte to hold discussions on Monday
    Coronavirus: Molenbeek adapts measures for Ramadan
    Belgium deactivates 1722 number again
    Coronavirus: 41,000 tests from nursing homes to be analysed
    Coronavirus: Belgium tops the world in number of deaths in relation to population
    Coronavirus: Austria considers letting in tourists this summer
    Coronavirus: Wedding planners want clarity
    Two baby golden takins born at Pairi Daiza
    Coronavirus: Used masks remain effective after decontamination
    Dentists warn not to put off treatment or run risk of serious infection
    Coronavirus: hospital admissions in Belgium drop below 5,000
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 38,496 confirmed cases
    WHO continues to allow wet markets despite the risk of infectious diseases
    Women and girls hardest hit by coronavirus, says UN secretary-general
    Belgians should spend holidays in Wallonia, says Tourism Minister
    Rail staff angry at SNCB decision on rest-days
    Coronavirus: Three out of ten tests give false negative result
    Coronavirus: Belgium has no dominant virus strain
    Coronavirus: ‘gigantic upsurge’ of young people feeling depressed
    Coronavirus: DIY stores are gradually reopening
    View more

    Coronavirus: Austria considers letting in tourists this summer

    Sunday, 19 April 2020
    © Belga

    Austria could open its borders this summer to let in tourists from Germany and other countries that manage to keep the new coronavirus (Covid-19) under control, said Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger.

    Germans represent the largest contingent (close to 30%) of tourists who go to Austria each year, according to official statistics.

    “Freedom of travel will remain restricted in the next few months,” Minister Köstinger told Austrian newspaper Die Presse this weekend, “but if countries manage the situation well, like Germany, there is a real possibility of bilateral agreements.”

    Related News:

     

    Austria’s government plans to have a roadmap ready by the end of April for the gradual reopening of restaurants and other tourist-related establishments.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job