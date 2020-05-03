Coronavirus: record number of new cases for Russia...

Russia recorded a record number of new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the country’s total cases to over 130,000.

According to official figures, 10,633 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours, making Russia the country with the most new infections in Europe.

At a time when several European countries, including Belgium, are coming out of lockdown, municipal authorities in Moscow have called on residents not to leave their homes, despite the good weather in the Russian capital.

Moscow is the most affected region within Russia, counting over half of the country’s infections.

Russia’s mortality rate remains low compared to countries such as Italy, Spain and the United States. Since Saturday, 58 new patients have died, bringing the country’s total number of deaths to 1,280.

Russia is nevertheless preparing to begin, from 12 May, the gradual lifting of containment measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced. Putin acknowledged that the situation remains “difficult.”

Moscow, the first city in the country to be subjected to containment at the end of March, may not be moving out of lockdown yet. Russian authorities have begun to set up field hospitals capable of accommodating coronavirus patients around the capital.

Cases steadily increased from the end of March onwards and Putin announced a month of paid unemployment in April as an incentive for people to stay at home. He then extended this measure until 11 May.

Faced with the pandemic, the Kremlin had to postpone its annual military parade on 9 May. It also had to postpone the national vote, scheduled for 22 April, on a constitutional reform that would give Vladimir Putin the opportunity to serve two more terms.

