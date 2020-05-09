 
Coronavirus: Trump says the US will triumph, just as in 1945
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 09 May, 2020
Latest News:
Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels...
Bart De Wever: second lockdown is not an...
Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus...
Labour Minister wants temporary unemployment extended to 1...
Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels
    Bart De Wever: second lockdown is not an option
    Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus crisis
    Labour Minister wants temporary unemployment extended to 1 September
    Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium for breaking lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: Close to 150,000 cases, 10,000 deaths in Brazil
    Ghent university VIB team uncover a secret of the immune system
    Coronavirus: Trump says the US will triumph, just as in 1945
    Geologists accidentally discover underwater volcano near Belgian coast
    Remembering Manolis Glezos
    Almost third of Belgians say they will use public transport less after the crisis
    Coronavirus: 76 hospital admissions, 210 discharges in 24 hours
    Experts warn companies are abusing coronavirus support measures
    National security council used phone data to help inform decisions
    Bpost resumes sending mail to non EU-destinations
    Belgium allows parents to attend child’s wedding as of Monday
    UK and EU to resume post-Brexit talks on Monday
    Extremist groups are using coronavirus to push fake news on social media, report warns
    Coronavirus: Belgium called on to support public transport, not airlines
    Garbage collection in Brussels back to normal from Monday
    View more

    Coronavirus: Trump says the US will triumph, just as in 1945

    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    ©Belga

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of end of World War II (WWII) that the United States would “triumph” over the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) just as it did in 1945.

    Due to the pandemic, which claimed over 1,600 lives in the US in the 24 hours ending on Friday evening, the anniversary was celebrated on a greatly reduced scale in Washington. The US president, accompanied by his spouse, Melania, went to the World War II Memorial, located close to the White House, for a brief wreath-laying ceremony attended by seven WWII veterans.

    The Republican billionaire paid homage to “the forces of freedom who defeated tyranny” and referred to the “somber reminder of the price of freedom” paid by U.S. soldiers who took part in the war, according to a White House press release.

    “Most of these selfless and heroic warriors had never known life in a prosperous America. They grew up during the Great Depression, when America’s economic prospects seemed bleak,” the U.S. president said, on a day when the Department of Labor released catastrophic statistics on unemployment in the United States.

    According to the Department, the country’s unemployment rate reached 14.7% in April, its highest since the Great Depression, and 20.5 million jobs were lost as non-essential businesses closed their doors amid the pandemic.

    “Over the past months, our nation has faced remarkable adversity during the Coronavirus pandemic, but as we have so many times before, America will triumph,” Trump stressed.

    Despite the historic ties between Europe and the United States, Donald Trump has used his presidency to shake up established alliances, complaining for example that Europe enjoys unfair trade advantages and the U.S. foots too much of the NATO bill.

    For the moment, however, Covid-19 is arguably one of the main challenges facing the US president. The United States registered 1,635 deaths from the virus in the 24-hour period ending on Friday at 8.30 p.m., bringing the cumulative death toll to over 77,000, according to the daily tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

    The number of known infections increased by 29,079 during the same period, giving a cumulative total of 1.28 million officially diagnosed cases.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job