Saturday, 09 May, 2020
    Geologists accidentally discover underwater volcano near Belgian coast

    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The ancient volcano, which was discovered this week in the North Sea, around 100 km north-west from the Dutch island of Texel, is extinct and is estimated to be over 150 million years old.

    The volcano, which was accidentally discovered by Dutch geologists, is buried in the sea, at a depth of 3 km. It has been named “Mulciber” after the Roman god of fire.

    The volcano was discovered after geologists discovered magnetic anomalies in the data of an underwater study in the region. Upon further investigation, the scientists found traces of volcanic ash, and formations of a rock from cooled down magma.

    The Brussels Times

