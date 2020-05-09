 
Coronavirus: Close to 150,000 cases, 10,000 deaths in Brazil
Saturday, 09 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: Close to 150,000 cases, 10,000 deaths in Brazil

    751 lives was claimed in the past 24 hours in Brazil, which is the highest daily death toll in the country since the start of the pandemic.

    The novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) claimed 751 lives in 24 hours in Brazil, the Latin American nation worst affected by the pandemic, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Friday.

    This was Brazil’s highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.

    In the 24-hour period ending on Friday evening, 10,222 new cases of infection were registered in the South American country, bringing the cumulative total to 145,328.

    The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic was 9,897, according to the official figures, released at the end of each day by the Health Ministry.

    However, the official figures are widely seen as an understatement by the scientific community, which puts the infection and death tolls at up to 15 times higher, and fears that Brazil could become the new epicentre of the global pandemic by June.

    The Brussels Times

