 
Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus crisis
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 09 May, 2020
Latest News:
Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus...
Labour Minister wants temporary unemployment extended to 1...
Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium...
Coronavirus: Close to 150,000 cases, 10,000 deaths in...
Ghent university VIB team uncover a secret of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus crisis
    Labour Minister wants temporary unemployment extended to 1 September
    Some 36,000 tickets have been issued in Belgium for breaking lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: Close to 150,000 cases, 10,000 deaths in Brazil
    Ghent university VIB team uncover a secret of the immune system
    Coronavirus: Trump says the US will triumph, just as in 1945
    Geologists accidentally discover underwater volcano near Belgian coast
    Remembering Manolis Glezos
    Almost third of Belgians say they will use public transport less after the crisis
    Coronavirus: 76 hospital admissions, 210 discharges in 24 hours
    Experts warn companies are abusing coronavirus support measures
    National security council used phone data to help inform decisions
    Bpost resumes sending mail to non EU-destinations
    Belgium allows parents to attend child’s wedding as of Monday
    UK and EU to resume post-Brexit talks on Monday
    Extremist groups are using coronavirus to push fake news on social media, report warns
    Coronavirus: Belgium called on to support public transport, not airlines
    Garbage collection in Brussels back to normal from Monday
    Lufthansa will fly again from June
    Temporary unemployment reinforced for artists and events sector
    View more

    Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus crisis

    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Uber made a loss of almost 3 billion US dollars during the first quarter of 2020. The negative results are mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic according to its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

    On the other hand, its food delivery service UberEats grew 53% during the same period, to 819 million USD in revenues, as lockdown measures made the service an appealing solution. This was however not enough to offset the large loss of its main service.

    “We are encouraged by the increase of food deliveries and by first signs of certain markets opening up again following lockdown measures,” Dara Khosrowshahi told the press during the earnings announcement.

    The San Fransisco based company, which initially had expected to get to profitability by the end of 2020, may now need to delay that goal, the company also announced. The stock price of the company immediately declined 2% upon the announcement.

    Earlier this week, Uber also announced that it will cut 3,799 employees from its payroll due to the crisis. The reduction in workforce represents 14% of its total staff.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job