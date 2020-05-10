Coronavirus infection rate on the rise in Germany...

Germany’s novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) reproduction rate has topped the critical threshold of one per person, the Robert Koch Institute reported on Saturday.

According to the latest analyses, every 100 infected persons in Germany now spread the virus to 110 others, giving a rate of 1.10. A rate of under 1.0 is needed to curb the spread of the virus, specialists say.

Many German regions have relaxed shelter-in-place measures imposed in an effort to contain the virus.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the reproduction rate was 0.65 on Wednesday and has kept rising since then. However, this does not mean the number of infections has increased.

According to the latest figures from Germany, 7,434 persons have died from Covid-19 out of a total of 170,000 cases.

The Brussels Times