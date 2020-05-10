 
A new prince is born in Luxembourg
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 10 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus infection rate on the rise in Germany...
A new prince is born in Luxembourg...
Maggie De Block: Life may never be the...
Over 1.7 million surgical masks distributed in Belgium...
Hundreds protest against lockdown in Switzerland...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 10 May 2020
    Coronavirus infection rate on the rise in Germany
    A new prince is born in Luxembourg
    Maggie De Block: Life may never be the same again
    Over 1.7 million surgical masks distributed in Belgium in past few days
    Hundreds protest against lockdown in Switzerland
    Rubens’ garden in Antwerp among winners of European Heritage Awards
    Coronavirus: 76 new deaths, 83 hospital admissions in 24 hours
    Cyclotourist found dead near border of the Netherlands
    Germany opens its borders for Mother’s Day
    King Philippe to visit shops in Brussels on Sunday
    Social aid agencies get €15 million extra from government
    Failure to follow the rules could mean a return to lockdown zero
    Minister puts his foot down: no visits to the Netherlands
    Groundwater levels in Flanders ‘low to very low’
    Belgium’s auto sector expects 20% drop in sales in 2020
    Quarter of Belgian healthcare lack protective equipment
    Up to 190,000 people could die in Africa if virus is not kept in check
    Europe Day celebrated without a public in Brussels
    Bart De Wever: second lockdown is not an option
    Uber posts 3 billion dollar loss amidst Coronavirus crisis
    View more

    A new prince is born in Luxembourg

    Sunday, 10 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Hereditary Grand-Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg, wife of Crown Prince Guillaume, gave birth to their first child on Sunday morning, the Grand Ducal Court announced in a press release.

    Little Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume measured 50 cm and weighed 3.190 kg. Both mother and baby are doing well, according to the Court.

    Crown Prince Guillaume, aged 38, eldest son of Grand-Duke Henri and his spouse, Maria Teresa, is billed to succeed his father one day. The prince married Countess Stephanie de Lannoy, a young aristocrat of Belgian origin, on 20 October 2012.

    Their son is the fifth grandchild of the Grand-Duke and Grand-Duchess.

    The birth of the firstborn of the royal couple will be welcomed with a 21-gun salute by an artillery battery placed by the Army on the heights of Fort Thüngen.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job