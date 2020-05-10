A new prince is born in Luxembourg...

Hereditary Grand-Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg, wife of Crown Prince Guillaume, gave birth to their first child on Sunday morning, the Grand Ducal Court announced in a press release.

Little Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume measured 50 cm and weighed 3.190 kg. Both mother and baby are doing well, according to the Court.

Crown Prince Guillaume, aged 38, eldest son of Grand-Duke Henri and his spouse, Maria Teresa, is billed to succeed his father one day. The prince married Countess Stephanie de Lannoy, a young aristocrat of Belgian origin, on 20 October 2012.

Their son is the fifth grandchild of the Grand-Duke and Grand-Duchess.

The birth of the firstborn of the royal couple will be welcomed with a 21-gun salute by an artillery battery placed by the Army on the heights of Fort Thüngen.

The Brussels Times