    Italians will be able to spend summer holidays away from home

    Sunday, 10 May 2020
    Whether Italians will be allowed to leave the country or not has not been announced yet. Credit: Belga

    Italians can now begin thinking of summer holidays outside their homes, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in an interview with the Corriere della Serra as his Government began relaxing stay-in-place measures against the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

    However, Conte did not say whether Italians would be allowed to leave the country.

    “We’re not going to spend summer on our balconies, leaving Italy’s beauty in quarantine,” the Prime Minister stressed. “We’ll be able to enjoy the beach, the mountains and our beautiful cities.”

    It would also be good for Italians to spend their holidays in the country, even if they will be different this year because of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 that will remain in place.

    The Prime Minister did not state whether Italians would be authorised to go abroad. Currently, they are not allowed to travel between regions unless they have a good reason for doing so.

    For now, Italy’s beaches remain closed to the public.

    The Brussels Times

