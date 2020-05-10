Coronavirus – China: Wuhan registers its first case in over a month

China’s authorities on Sunday increased the epidemiological risk level in a Wuhan neighbourhood following the discovery there of a new case of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), the first in over a month in the city where the pandemic was first detected.

A new case of Covid-19 has been registered in the big metropolis in the centre of the country, which was particularly hard hit by the virus and placed under quarantine for over two months, China’s National Health Commission announced on Sunday.

This is the first case registered in Wuhan since 3 April.

