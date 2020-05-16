 
Coronavirus: Trump expects vaccine by year end
Saturday, 16 May, 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Friday about a vaccine against the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), saying he expected it to be ready by the end of this year.

    Speaking at a press conference on the lawns of the White House, Trump announced the launch of an initiative dubbed “Operation Warp Speed” involving the government, industry and the military, along with international cooperation, with the objective of finishing, developing and then distributing the vaccine.

    “I think we’re going to be successful in doing it and hopefully by the end of the year,” he said.

    Trump also reiterated that the process of relaxing confinement measures and reopening the United States was being pursued. He stressed that it was not contingent on finding a vaccine.

    “I don’t want people to think this is all dependent on a vaccine,” he said. “Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back; and we’re starting the process.”

    The European Medicine Agency (EMA) said on Thursday that a vaccine could be ready in a year.

    The Brussels Times

