 
Greece opens up for flights to Athens and Thessaloniki
Friday, 29 May, 2020
    Greece opens up for flights to Athens and Thessaloniki

    Friday, 29 May 2020
    Acropolis, Athens

    The Greek government announced on Friday that it will allow flights from 29 countries to Athens and Thessaloniki starting on 15 June. Belgium is not in the list.

    The Greek government announced on 20 May that the tourist season will start on 15 June when seasonal hotels will open. As from 1 July, direct foreign flights to all tourist destinations will start gradually. In the second phase, the country will open up for visitors from all countries besides those that still show negative epidemiological characteristics.

    The list of countries, from where visitors can enter Greece without any tests, was formed after a study of the epidemiological profile of the countries of origin of tourists and after taking into account the announcement of the European Air Safety Agency (EASA).

    The following countries are included in the list: Albania, Australia, Austria, Northern Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Romania, New Zealand, Norway, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Finland, South Korea and Hungary.

    The specifications for the reopening of Greece’s hotels apply to all types of tourist accommodation establishments regardless of technical and operational features, classification, type and duration of operation. Every hotel in Greece is obliged to draw up and follow a protocol in accordance with the instructions of the tourism ministry.

