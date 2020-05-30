Coronavirus: Austria to ease face mask measures...

Face masks will no longer be compulsory in schools, businesses and tourist areas in Austria from 15 June, the country’s government indicated on Friday.

Masks will still be required in public transport, beauty salons, hairdressers, restaurants (for waiters), and in public places when social distancing is not possible.

In early April, Austria was one of the first European countries to make it compulsory to wear masks in public to limit the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Now, fewer than 650 people are still infected in the country.

“We can take off our masks little by little,” said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as he introduced a phase with “fewer rules and more individual responsibility.”

“We are on the right track,” he added, highlighting the small number of new infections – fewer than 50 – in the last few weeks.

The partial lifting of the masks is just a phase in the reopening of the country. Hotels and fitness clubs reopened on Friday, preceded in the past few weeks by stores, restaurants and schools.

The Brussels Times