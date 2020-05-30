 
50% against restart of German football competition, survey finds
Saturday, 30 May, 2020
    50% against restart of German football competition, survey finds

    © Belga

    Opinions in Germany are divided on the restart of the country’s main football championship, the Bundesliga.

    According to a survey conducted from 26 to 28 May by the YouGov polling Institute, 47% of the 2,506 respondents were against the restart, 29% were in favour, and 24% were undecided.

    Germany’s championship resumed without public on 16 May, following a two-month interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are still six matchdays left before the end of the season, scheduled for 27 June.

    The Bundesliga was the first major championship to restart. Spain’s will resume on 11 June, the English Premier League on 17 June, and the Liga in Italy on 20 June.

    Belgium’s competition was stopped definitively due to the pandemic, as were those of France and the Netherlands.

