 
Coronavirus: Italy will open borders on Wednesday
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Italy will open borders on Wednesday...
Belgians cannot visit family or shop in France...
50% against restart of German football competition, survey...
Belgium offers hospitality sector 6% VAT cut...
Lufthansa: Germany and European Commission agree on key...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 30 May 2020
    Coronavirus: Italy will open borders on Wednesday
    Belgians cannot visit family or shop in France yet
    50% against restart of German football competition, survey finds
    Belgium offers hospitality sector 6% VAT cut
    Lufthansa: Germany and European Commission agree on key points
    Belgian economy needs €37.5 billion shock injection, says PS
    Belgian Prince tests positive for Covid-19 after lockdown party in Spain
    Coronavirus: shopping in neighbouring countries allowed again
    Coronavirus: half of hospitality businesses face collapse
    Coronavirus: Emmanuel André critical of government approaches
    Approve €9 billion aid for Lufthansa without conditions, say unions
    Violating Brussels’ LEZ will be fined again from July
    Over 40,000 Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed
    Coronavirus: Austria to ease face mask measures
    Coronavirus: antibody tests for everyone ‘soon’ available via GPs
    Coronavirus: 125 new infections, 29 hospital admissions in Belgium
    US will leave World Health Organisation, Trump announces
    Cross-border family visits allowed from today
    Financial watchdogs uncover a minimal proportion of illegal money
    Greece opens up for flights to Athens and Thessaloniki
    View more

    Coronavirus: Italy will open borders on Wednesday

    Saturday, 30 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Italy is preparing for a new phase of its reopening after the lockdown linked to the new coronavirus (Covid-19), with restrictions to be lifted on travel between the country’s regions from Wednesday.

    “There is now no longer any reason to maintain the measure,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said. EU tourists will also be able to travel to Italy, without having to remain in quarantine, from Wednesday.

    Non-essential travel to and within the country had been banned for the past three months as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

    Italy has been hit particularly hard hit by Covid-19, with over 33,000 deaths, according to official figures. However, new infections have been decreasing in recent days and, according to the health authorities, there are no longer any “critical situations” in the country.

    The Italian government has come under immense pressure to reopen the country, especially since the economic and social consequences of the strict lockdown measures could also be dramatic.

    Among other things, Italy wants to welcome visitors once again, given the essential importance of the tourism sector to the country.

    The Brussels Times