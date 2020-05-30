Coronavirus: Italy will open borders on Wednesday...

Italy is preparing for a new phase of its reopening after the lockdown linked to the new coronavirus (Covid-19), with restrictions to be lifted on travel between the country’s regions from Wednesday.

“There is now no longer any reason to maintain the measure,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said. EU tourists will also be able to travel to Italy, without having to remain in quarantine, from Wednesday.

Non-essential travel to and within the country had been banned for the past three months as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Italy has been hit particularly hard hit by Covid-19, with over 33,000 deaths, according to official figures. However, new infections have been decreasing in recent days and, according to the health authorities, there are no longer any “critical situations” in the country.

The Italian government has come under immense pressure to reopen the country, especially since the economic and social consequences of the strict lockdown measures could also be dramatic.

Among other things, Italy wants to welcome visitors once again, given the essential importance of the tourism sector to the country.

The Brussels Times