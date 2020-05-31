 
Spain’s state of alert extended to 21 June
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 31 May, 2020
Latest News:
Spain’s state of alert extended to 21 June...
Banner against police violence hung on Brussels Law...
‘Black Lives Matter’ announces demonstration in Brussels...
Internet fraud complaints went up by 30% last...
Greece reopens hotels, open-air cinemas, schools...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 31 May 2020
    Spain’s state of alert extended to 21 June
    Banner against police violence hung on Brussels Law Courts
    ‘Black Lives Matter’ announces demonstration in Brussels
    Internet fraud complaints went up by 30% last year
    Greece reopens hotels, open-air cinemas, schools
    Sharp increase in sextortion scams during lockdown
    Schools should not close during second wave, says Flemish Minister
    Coronavirus: 195 new infections, hospital admissions jump to 40 in Belgium
    Spanish demand apology from Belgian Prince Joachim over lockdown party
    Coronavirus: Over 6 million cases worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium confirms support for WHO
    Coronavirus: British sports to resume from 1 June
    Nine identified for racist Facebook comments about migrants boat capsize
    One in three is ready to holiday in Belgium
    Danish ghettos: Can integration be achieved by evictions?
    Images of Belgian train honouring George Floyd go viral
    Proximus expands 5G-light coverage, but only in Flanders
    Nearly 4,000 children still have no place in Flemish schools in Brussels
    Coronavirus lockdown: Confusion reigns in border areas
    Belgian Prince tests positive for Covid-19 after lockdown party in Spain
    View more

    Spain’s state of alert extended to 21 June

    Sunday, 31 May 2020
    © Belga

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday announced a “final extension” to 21 June of the state of alert, which allows the movement of persons to continue to be limited during the gradual relaxation of the lockdown imposed in response to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    “We still need a last 15-day extension of the state of alert,” which was to have ended on 7 June, the socialist Prime Minister said at a press conference, welcoming the fact that the country was “about to achieve its goal” and completely end the lockdown.

    The two-week extension, the sixth since the start of Spain’s COVID-19 confinement period, would need to be ratified on Wednesday by parliament. The minority government Sanchez heads will be able to count on the absence of a pro-independence Catalan party and the support of the country’s Basque nationalists, parties with which the socialists concluded agreements on Saturday.

    In mid-May, Mr. Sanchez had attempted to prolong the state of alert for one month – until the end of June – but he has since been forced to scale down his aim to two weeks to obtain the support of a liberal party in parliament.

    First imposed on 14 March, the state of alert has enabled the Government to reassert its competences in a very decentralised country, to limit the movement of persons during one of the strictest lockdowns in the world and to continue to do so now, during the gradual relaxation of the lockdown.

    Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with over 27,000 deaths. In the past few weeks, it began its phased deconfinement, which should end in late June or, at the latest, in early July, depending on the regions.

    Until the deconfinement is completed, residents of Spain do not have the right to travel between provinces.

    The Brussels Times