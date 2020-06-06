 
France: Over one million people use new tracing app
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 06 June, 2020
Latest News:
France: Over one million people use new tracing...
Flanders expects 6.5-billion budget deficit this year...
China slams Facebook’s State media measures...
Coronavirus: About 7% of Belgians have antibodies in...
Average age of people hospitalised for the coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 06 June 2020
    France: Over one million people use new tracing app
    Flanders expects 6.5-billion budget deficit this year
    China slams Facebook’s State media measures
    Coronavirus: About 7% of Belgians have antibodies in their blood
    Average age of people hospitalised for the coronavirus is 71 years
    Belgium extends financial relief for SMEs and the self-employed
    Brussels prosecution demands one year prison for police officer who beat up refugee
    George Floyd’s blood is on Europe’s hands, too
    Coronavirus: 26 hospital admissions, deaths down to 15 in a day in Belgium
    Coronavirus: construction firms fear more bankruptcies lie ahead
    Brussels has a tourism relaunch plan ready for the deconfinement
    Ghent university scraps 400 exam papers after fraud is discovered
    Coronavirus: Mobile teams prepare to tackle super-spreaders
    Businesses who claimed lockdown compensation illegally must repay €10 million
    Missing Maddie McCann case development gives hope to other families of missing children
    New law will make maternity leave 15 weeks for all
    Spain continues deconfinement from Monday
    €25.5 million more for coronavirus measures in Flemish schools
    Brussels approves ‘static’ Black Lives Matter protest
    1 in 2 Belgians avoided specialist care during lockdown
    View more

    France: Over one million people use new tracing app

    Saturday, 06 June 2020
    © Belga

    A contact-tracing application launched on Tuesday evening in France already has over one million users, the French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs, Cedric O, said on Saturday on RMC radio.

    This corresponds to the number of activations of the StopCovid application and not just downloads, the Secretary of State said, adding that the million-user mark was passed at 7.30 a.m. on Saturday.

    How effective the app is for smartphones depends on the number of people who use it, even if the French Government feels it is useful “from the first downloads.”

    “We do not have a precise objective” in terms of the number of users, Cedric O said on Saturday morning. He stressed, however, that the app is “particularly useful” for people living in urban areas “who take public transport and go to bars and restaurants”.

    StopCovid tells users whether they have come into contact in the past two weeks with someone infected with the virus. An alarm is triggered when the two persons’ smartphones come within a metre of each other for more than 15 minutes.

    The app has been highly criticized by people who fear it paves the way for a surveillance society since it entails keeping a trace of other users met in the past two weeks. The Government counters that the app does not manage the identifiers clearly but by pseudonyms that change regularly.

    The French Government chose to award the designing of the app to French actors commissioned by the national IT research institute, INRIA. It refused to use a platform proposed by US giants Google and Apple, at the risk, according to some observers, of coming up with a technically unreliable product.

    Launched on Tuesday, the app still headed the list of application downloads in France on Friday evening, according to the AppAnnie specialised company.

    The Brussels Times