 
Capitalism incompatible with climate action, survey suggests
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 June, 2020
Latest News:
Anti-racists, far-right demonstrators protest in London...
Coronavirus: Concert at Mini-Europe to be streamed on...
New investigation against former FIFA president...
Blokker plans to take over debt-stricken Hema...
Capitalism incompatible with climate action, survey suggests...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 14 June 2020
    Anti-racists, far-right demonstrators protest in London
    Coronavirus: Concert at Mini-Europe to be streamed on Sunday night
    New investigation against former FIFA president
    Blokker plans to take over debt-stricken Hema
    Capitalism incompatible with climate action, survey suggests
    De Block critical of plan by four countries to buy up vaccines
    French police stage nighttime protest at Arc de Triomphe
    Winston Churchill photo briefly disappears from Google search
    ‘Racist, rapist’: statue of Italian journalist defaced
    Coronavirus: global deaths top 427,000
    IKEA in talks to repay government corona support
    111 new infections, 5 deaths in Belgium
    France lifts ban on gatherings of over 10 people
    Free Rail Pass will cost SNCB €100 million
    Parliament chair calls for truth and reconciliation commission on Belgium’s colonial history
    One in six Belgian independents denied coronavirus relief
    Leopold II: What is actually the problem?
    ‘The pandemic is not over,’ warns EU agency
    Reduced military ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday
    Trump announces postponement of controversial election rally
    View more

    Capitalism incompatible with climate action, survey suggests

    Sunday, 14 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The current economic system is not compatible with the fight against global warming and the authorities need to make businesses join the fight, if necessary by force, according to a majority of the respondents in a poll published on Sunday.

    For 52% of respondents, the “capitalist economic system” is not compatible with the fight against climate change, with 24% finding it “totally incompatible” and 28% “somewhat incompatible”.

    A sample of 1,003 French adults took part in the online poll, conducted from 27 May to 1 June by the BVA Institute for Greenpeace-France.

    Related Articles

     

    Its results were released as the Convention citoyenne pour le climat – a citizen’s assembly commissioned by French President Emmanuel Macron in April 2019 – prepared to present its proposals for the fight against global warming next weekend.

    For 88% of the respondents “political leaders need to oblige businesses to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.” Thirty-five percent (35 %) felt priority action to ensure an energy transition that limits climate change was primarily the responsibility of the State, 21% felt that role fell primarily to multinationals and 14% felt it was the responsibility, first and foremost, of citizens.

    Asked about possible measures, 86% were in favour of banning the payout of dividends to businesses that failed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in compliance with the objectives of the Paris Accords, with 47% “totally” in favour and 39% “somewhat” in favour.

    Of the respondents, 70% were in favour of strengthening the powers and actions of the European Union, while 65% agreed that a ban should be imposed on advertising brands that contribute to climate change.

    Finally, 91% felt organic food should be made accessible to all, price-wise, while 91% also liked the idea of “quickly developing local organic agriculture,” with the popularity of closed-circuit food distribution soaring as a result of the new coronavirus crisis.

    The Brussels Times