Capitalism incompatible with climate action, survey suggests...

The current economic system is not compatible with the fight against global warming and the authorities need to make businesses join the fight, if necessary by force, according to a majority of the respondents in a poll published on Sunday.

For 52% of respondents, the “capitalist economic system” is not compatible with the fight against climate change, with 24% finding it “totally incompatible” and 28% “somewhat incompatible”.

A sample of 1,003 French adults took part in the online poll, conducted from 27 May to 1 June by the BVA Institute for Greenpeace-France.

Its results were released as the Convention citoyenne pour le climat – a citizen’s assembly commissioned by French President Emmanuel Macron in April 2019 – prepared to present its proposals for the fight against global warming next weekend.

For 88% of the respondents “political leaders need to oblige businesses to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.” Thirty-five percent (35 %) felt priority action to ensure an energy transition that limits climate change was primarily the responsibility of the State, 21% felt that role fell primarily to multinationals and 14% felt it was the responsibility, first and foremost, of citizens.

Asked about possible measures, 86% were in favour of banning the payout of dividends to businesses that failed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in compliance with the objectives of the Paris Accords, with 47% “totally” in favour and 39% “somewhat” in favour.

Of the respondents, 70% were in favour of strengthening the powers and actions of the European Union, while 65% agreed that a ban should be imposed on advertising brands that contribute to climate change.

Finally, 91% felt organic food should be made accessible to all, price-wise, while 91% also liked the idea of “quickly developing local organic agriculture,” with the popularity of closed-circuit food distribution soaring as a result of the new coronavirus crisis.

