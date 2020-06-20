 
Coronavirus: The world has entered a “dangerous phase,” WHO warns
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 June, 2020
Latest News:
Bruges mayor out of danger after stabbing incident...
Test Achats reports surge in complaints against airlines...
Blood type has a role in Covid severity,...
Coronavirus: The world has entered a “dangerous phase,”...
Continued high death toll in United States as...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    Bruges mayor out of danger after stabbing incident
    Test Achats reports surge in complaints against airlines
    Blood type has a role in Covid severity, study shows
    Coronavirus: The world has entered a “dangerous phase,” WHO warns
    Continued high death toll in United States as 705 people die from Coronavirus on Friday
    Coronavirus-Belgium: About 600 health care workers hospitalised since mid-March
    Billy the wolf, hit by a bus near Turnhout, but survives the accident
    Coronavirus: 74 new cases, two new deaths since yesterday
    2020 will be a difficult year for Belgian brewers, and disaster looms
    Telling the truth in a post-truth world
    Weekly testing will cost Belgian football league 650,000 EUR
    European Council on recovery fund ends in disagreement
    Criminal investigation into government masks contract
    New VRT CEO faces savings and stiff competition
    Saint-Josse will allow sex work again, except on Sundays
    Online sexual exploitation of children spikes during lockdown
    Ticket checks resume on Belgian trains for the first time in weeks
    Coronavirus: Sciensano stops publishing weekend figures
    Drive-in cinema coming to Belgium this summer
    Government and SNCB reach agreement on free rail pass
    View more

    Coronavirus: The world has entered a “dangerous phase,” WHO warns

    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    © Belga

    As countries relax the lockdown measures imposed in a bid to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on countries and individuals to remain extremely vigilant, noting that the virus continues to spread fast.

    “The world is in a new and dangerous phase,” WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday at a virtual press conference.

    “Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies, but the virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible,” he warned.

    The WHO Director said over 150,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, a new daily record. Close to half of these cases were reported from the Americas, with large numbers, too, from South Asia and the Middle East.

    “We call on all countries and all people to exercise extreme vigilance,” Mr. Tedros said.

    He urged people to continue social distancing and stay at home if they feel sick. “Keep covering your nose and mouth when you cough”, “wear a mask when appropriate” and “keep cleaning your hands,” he added.

    “We continue to call on all countries to focus on the basics,” he stressed. “Fund, isolate, test and care for every case. Trace and quarantine every contact. ”

    The Brussels Times