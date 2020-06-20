Coronavirus: The world has entered a “dangerous phase,” WHO warns

As countries relax the lockdown measures imposed in a bid to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on countries and individuals to remain extremely vigilant, noting that the virus continues to spread fast.

“The world is in a new and dangerous phase,” WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday at a virtual press conference.

“Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies, but the virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible,” he warned.

The WHO Director said over 150,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, a new daily record. Close to half of these cases were reported from the Americas, with large numbers, too, from South Asia and the Middle East.

“We call on all countries and all people to exercise extreme vigilance,” Mr. Tedros said.

He urged people to continue social distancing and stay at home if they feel sick. “Keep covering your nose and mouth when you cough”, “wear a mask when appropriate” and “keep cleaning your hands,” he added.

“We continue to call on all countries to focus on the basics,” he stressed. “Fund, isolate, test and care for every case. Trace and quarantine every contact. ”

The Brussels Times