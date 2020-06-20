Luxembourg to test its entire population for Covid-19...

In an effort to minimise the spread of the virus in the country, and avoid a second wave, Luxembourg has announced that it will test its entire population for Covid-19.

The 600,000 inhabitants of “the Grand Duchy” will begin testing as of next week at a rate of 20,000 tests per day, across 17 testing centres around the country. The government has unblocked a budget of 30 million euros to implement this policy.

Priority will be given to those who have had a lot of contact with other people, such as healthcare workers, and employees in the restaurant sector. People within this category will be tested every two weeks.

Luxembourg has so far reported 4,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and 110 deaths.

The Brussels Times