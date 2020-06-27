 
Amnesty denounces racial discrimination by police during lockdowns in Europe
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 27 June, 2020
Latest News:
Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Moderna: The race towards a...
Amnesty denounces racial discrimination by police during lockdowns...
Holiday traffic will get off to a slow...
UK will have to “assume the consequences” of...
Wall Street worried by new coronavirus surge...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 27 June 2020
    Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Moderna: The race towards a covid-19 vaccine
    Amnesty denounces racial discrimination by police during lockdowns in Europe
    Holiday traffic will get off to a slow start this year
    UK will have to “assume the consequences” of weaker ties with Europe, Angela Merkel warns
    Wall Street worried by new coronavirus surge
    Coronavirus: Dutch teenagers no longer have to social distance
    Significant risk of phlebitis in intubated covid-19 patients, new study finds
    Belgium averages 92 infections per day, slight increase over the last week
    Jürgen Klopp: ‘Guardiola is in my opinion the best coach’
    Monks of Westvleteren sign up 80,000 customers in one year
    EU to bar Americans from entering Europe
    Coronavirus: Between 5% and 8% of Americans infected
    Scotland’s whisky exporters worried by prospect of additional U.S. customs duties
    Organ donations will now be possible online
    Behind the statues, European colonialism persists in Africa’s diamond mines
    Revealed: Chinese companies flooded world market with fake face masks
    Hospital staff pay video tribute to Belgian public
    Nine out of 10 domestic cats are sterilized in Belgium
    Israel has the openly gayest parliament in its history
    Mark Zuckerberg announces stricter Facebook policy on hate messages
    View more

    Amnesty denounces racial discrimination by police during lockdowns in Europe

    Saturday, 27 June 2020
    © Belga

    Police forces have enforced lockdowns in disproportionate ways in Europe’s poorest areas, which often have the highest concentrations of people from ethnic minorities, Amnesty International notes in a new report.

    Based on 12 countries, the report “Police and Pandemic,” exposes a worrying trend of racist prejudice within police forces, which are also suspected of institutionalized racism.

    Amnesty International said its Evidence Lab “verified 34 videos from across Europe showing police use force unlawfully and, in many instances, when it was not required at all.”

    The countries covered are Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Serbia, Slovakia, Romania, Spain and the United Kingdom.

    In Belgium, the national human rights organisation, Ligue des Droits de l’Homme, collected 102 complaints of police abuse between 18 March and 29 May, 36% of them related to unlawful use of force, 21% denouncing insults and 40% coming from ethnic minorities.

    “The fact that, in Belgium, representatives of law enforcement unlawfully used force to enforce lockdowns is worrying; we are calling for independent and effective investigations into the abuses,” said Philippe Hensmans, director of Amnesty’s Francophone Belgian section.

    “We also view as very problematic the fact that there are no laws explicitly prohibiting ethnic profiling and that our authorities fail to collect precise data on police checks,” Hensmans added.

    The Brussels Times