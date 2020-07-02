Croatia lifts coronavirus travel restrictions for Belgian tourists...

Belgians are welcome in Croatia without any restrictions since Wednesday, the Croatian Tourist Office in Belgium communicated.

The same applies to all citizens of the European Union or Schengen area, following a decision by the Croatian Civil Protection Directorate.

Until Wednesday, Belgian tourists could travel to Croatia but had to be able to present certain required documents at the border, such as a rental contract, property deed or accommodation reservation.

Related Articles

“The number of tourists visiting Croatia is increasing week by week,” the Croatian Tourist Office in Belgium said.

Some 3,000 tourists have arrived in the country since the borders reopened on 15 June, with most travellers coming from Germany, Slovenia, Austria and the Czech Republic.

“Travellers wishing to travel to Croatia are asked to register before their departure” via an online form “in order to avoid queues and a long wait at the border,” the press release said.

The Brussels Times