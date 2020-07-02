 
Croatia lifts coronavirus travel restrictions for Belgian tourists
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 July, 2020
Latest News:
Croatia lifts coronavirus travel restrictions for Belgian tourists...
3 in 4 Belgians want mandatory face masks...
EU takes legal action to ensure refunds of...
Vote on key changes to Belgium’s abortion rights...
Right-wing extremism gained momentum in 2019, report shows...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 July 2020
    Croatia lifts coronavirus travel restrictions for Belgian tourists
    3 in 4 Belgians want mandatory face masks in businesses
    EU takes legal action to ensure refunds of coronavirus cancelled trips
    Vote on key changes to Belgium’s abortion rights law blocked for the third time
    Right-wing extremism gained momentum in 2019, report shows
    Structural racism, colonial bias and invisible artists: The struggles of a black art historian in Brussels
    Brussels residents urged to throw used face masks away at home
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    More than one in four workers on temporary unemployment during crisis
    Belgium ready for second coronavirus wave, minister says
    Finland discreetly removes swastika from air force emblem
    Brussels ‘unexpectedly’ closes down two more car tunnels for summer works
    Over 70% of Belgians want to radically reduce their working hours
    Belgian far-right ‘restores’ Congo monument in Cinquantenaire Park
    National Bank fears potential crisis in the property market
    Liberals urged to support ‘fundamental’ changes to Belgium’s abortion rights law
    Belgians turned away from drug use during lockdown despite availability
    Belgium in Brief: Don’t Book A Flight Yet
    France bans e-bike ad for discrediting the automobile sector
    Brussels-City allows demo against headscarf ban – within limits
    View more

    Croatia lifts coronavirus travel restrictions for Belgian tourists

    Thursday, 02 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgians are welcome in Croatia without any restrictions since Wednesday, the Croatian Tourist Office in Belgium communicated.

    The same applies to all citizens of the European Union or Schengen area, following a decision by the Croatian Civil Protection Directorate.

    Until Wednesday, Belgian tourists could travel to Croatia but had to be able to present certain required documents at the border, such as a rental contract, property deed or accommodation reservation.

    Related Articles

     

    “The number of tourists visiting Croatia is increasing week by week,” the Croatian Tourist Office in Belgium said.

    Some 3,000 tourists have arrived in the country since the borders reopened on 15 June, with most travellers coming from Germany, Slovenia, Austria and the Czech Republic.

    “Travellers wishing to travel to Croatia are asked to register before their departure” via an online form “in order to avoid queues and a long wait at the border,” the press release said.

    The Brussels Times