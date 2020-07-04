 
Catalonia orders ‘indefinite’ local lockdown after outbreak
Saturday, 04 July, 2020
    Catalonia orders 'indefinite' local lockdown after outbreak

    Saturday, 04 July 2020
    © Belga

    Catalonia’s regional authorities on Saturday imposed shelter-in-place measures in the area around Lérida (Lleida in Catalan), northeastern Spain, due to a spike in new coronavirus cases.

    “We have decided to lock down the Segrià area (around the town of Lérida) based on data confirming a very significant growth in the number of Covid-19 infections,” Catalonian regional president Quim Torra told journalists.

    The number of people with Covid-19 who have entered the University Hospital in Léida has tripled in the last ten days, according to El Mundo.

    He announced that the lockdown would be effective from midday on Saturday and has no end date, with restrictions on people entering and leaving the zone.

