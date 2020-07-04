 
Coronavirus will change global economy profoundly, says ECB
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 04 July, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: the Louvre will reopen on Monday...
Coronavirus: Over 10,000 deaths in Russia...
No quarantine required for Belgians going to Slovenia...
Belgians returning from Catalonia should be quarantined, says...
Coronavirus will change global economy profoundly, says ECB...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 04 July 2020
    Coronavirus: the Louvre will reopen on Monday
    Coronavirus: Over 10,000 deaths in Russia
    No quarantine required for Belgians going to Slovenia
    Belgians returning from Catalonia should be quarantined, says De Block
    Coronavirus will change global economy profoundly, says ECB
    Sex will be removed from Dutch ID-cards
    Coronavirus: Italian region tightens restrictions as cases spike
    Abortion law: Speaker of parliament calls for decision within 30 days
    Catalonia orders ‘indefinite’ local lockdown after outbreak
    Brass bands named as cultural heritage in Flanders
    A New Europe, made in Germany?
    Court rejects street vendors’ appeal against coronavirus rules
    Bring a face mask wherever you go, says Marc Van Ranst
    Putin signs decree to amend Russia’s constitution
    Dancing at weddings allowed, but not with everyone
    Coronavirus: report reveals chaos in care homes
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 81 new infections per day
    Argenta cash machines shut down after criminals attempt digital hack
    Le Pain Quotidien: Belgian banks lose millions despite rescue plan
    Uber Eats and Deliveroo under investigation for abusive practices
    View more

    Coronavirus will change global economy profoundly, says ECB

    Saturday, 04 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The economic crisis spawned by the coronavirus will cause a deep shift in the global economy towards more ecology and digitisation and different ways of working, said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Saturday.

    The crisis “will accelerate transformations that were already latent in our economies,” the ECB head said in an address by video conferencing to the Rencontres économiques d’Aix-en-Seine in Paris, adding that Europe is in an “excellent position.”

    The experience of the past few months, in manufacturing, labour and trade, will probably bring about an evolution towards a more sustainable and more ecological way of life, she added.

    As examples, Lagarde cited telecommuting – which, she said, will transform the ways in which all wage-earners work, at least in the developed countries-, accelerated digitisation in services, and increased automatisation in industries.

    It is now estimated that the crisis will lead to a contraction of about 35% in supply chains, and an increase of about 70% to 75% in robotisation, Lagarde said.

    Additionally, online business has soared since most of the world’s inhabitants have had to shelter in place at the same time, and this trend is expected to develop, at the expense of more traditional trade, she added.

    Europe is in an excellent position to join this transition, according to Lagarde. The continent has the world’s largest circular economy and ecological innovation sector while the euro is the first currency used for the issuing of green bonds, she noted.

    However, this would not be enough and an economic policy framework that allows the required financing to be mobilized will need to be put in place, according to Lagarde.

    The Brussels Times