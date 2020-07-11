Belgium adds Leicester to travel restricted areas...

The Belgian Foreign Ministry has added the English city of Leicester to the list of areas coded red in its travel advisory in connection with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This mean non-essential travel to Leicester is not possible and anyone coming to Belgium from the town must be quarantined.

Ireland has been moved from red to orange while the United Kingdom – excluding Leicester – is now marked as green – so no restrictions will apply.

The Foreign Ministry had already defined its red zones earlier on Friday, before later making a significant number of modifications.

The red list now includes many neighbourhoods in the Portuguese tourist town of Sintra (Queluz-Belas, Massamá-Monte Abraão, Agualva-Mira Sintra, Algueirão-Mem Martins, Rio de Mouro, Cacém-São Marcos), the localities of Amadora and Odivelas, and many neighbourhoods in Loures (Camarate, Unhos, Apelação, Sacavém-Pior Velho). These localities are located in the Lisbon region.

In Spain, the districts of La Segria (Lerida Province, Catalonia) and La Mariña (Lugo Province, Galicia) have been included once again on the red list.

Finland, Malta and Norway are also coded red, while Leicester has now been added to the list.

The orange list, comprising countries with entry conditions, now includes Cyprus (compulsory testing), Denmark (compulsory testing for Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Iceland (compulsory test or quarantine) and Ireland (quarantine).

Unrestricted travel is possible to Germany, Austria, France, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Croatia, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Rumania, Slovakia and Greece.

Tourists can also go to Spain, Portugal and the UK, except the areas specifically under lockdown, coded red.

