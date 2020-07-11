 
French version of book by Donald Trump’s niece comes out in October
Saturday, 11 July, 2020
    French version of book by Donald Trump's niece comes out in October

    Saturday, 11 July 2020
    © Belga

    The French version of the book by Mary Trump, niece of the U.S. president, will come out in October as “Trop et jamais assez,” according to Albin Michel, which is publishing it.

    Titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”, in English, the book is due in U.S. bookstores next week. It is already the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon in the United States, just ahead of former White House security adviser John Bolton’s book, also very critical of Trump.

    Presented by editor Simon & Schuster as a book of revelations just over three months from the U.S. presidential election, Mary Trump’s work sparked a controversy, with one of Donald Trump’s brothers, Robert, mounting a vain legal battle to block its publication.

    Mary Trump, a psychologist, is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s elder brother, who died in 1981, at the age of 42, from the effects of alcohol addiction.

    In her 240-page book, Mary, who broke years ago with her uncle, describes the dysfunctional family in which Donald Trump grew up.
    The French version of her book will be available in France, Belgium and Switzerland, according to Albin Michel.

