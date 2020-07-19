Stromboli erupts off Sicily...

The Stromboli volcano began erupting on Sunday in the south of Italy.

There were no immediate reports of damage, according to Italian media.

The volcano has been closely watched by the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) and the Civil Protection Service since successive eruptions last year.

A 35-year-old hiker lost his life in one such eruption, which occurred in July 2019, sending tourists into a panic.

On Sunday, a mix of black smoke and gleaming lava could be seen on the volcanic island.

Stromboli is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. The volcano island figured in an Italian-American neo-realistic film from 1950, under the name Stromboli, Land of God, featuring Ingrid Bergman.

The Brussels Times