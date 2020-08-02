Tik Tok’s owner prepared to sell its US section

Chinese Internet giant ByteDance is prepared to sell the entire US section of its TikTok application, the New York Times and Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The news came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he wanted to ban the highly popular application. Trump suspects the American app of transmitting its users’ information to the Chinese Government.

TikTok ‘s U.S. general director, Vanessa Pappas, said on Saturday in response to Trump that the social network was “going nowhere” and that it was there for the long haul.

According to ByteDance, the app has 100 million users in the United States, which is equivalent to almost one-third of the U.S. population.

Microsoft is reportedly one of the companies engaged in discussions with ByteDance for the purchase of the social network. However, the price of TikTok has not yet been announced.

The Brussels Times