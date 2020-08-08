   
Deutsche Bank hands over financial Trump records to court
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 August, 2020
Latest News:
WHO Europe director: Second wave of Covid has...
Deutsche Bank hands over financial Trump records to...
Belgian heat record broken with 34.3 degrees for...
Nine out of ten hotel rooms are empty...
Coronavirus: Struggling Flemish businesses can receive up to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    WHO Europe director: Second wave of Covid has not yet started
    Deutsche Bank hands over financial Trump records to court
    Belgian heat record broken with 34.3 degrees for an August 8
    Nine out of ten hotel rooms are empty in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Struggling Flemish businesses can receive up to €15,000 in financial support
    Old colds may have given protection against Covid-19
    Belgium extends relief package to independents in event, entertainment and the arts sectors
    Heatwave: code red declared for most of Belgium
    Lebanon is investigating possible foreign involvement in Beirut explosion
    Belgium averages 568 new coronavirus infections per day
    Coronavirus: Four Brussels communes exceed alarm level
    New European hour record set by Norwegian Sondre Moen
    Antwerp mayor holds intruder in garden at gunpoint
    Culture houses transform into football clubs to be allowed to perform
    How Belgium became the (food) start-up nation
    Antwerp governor’s son was member of student club involved in fatal hazing
    Swedish police in immigration suburb in need of police protection
    Coronavirus: where travellers and asymptomatic people can get tested in Brussels
    Antwerp curfew will not be enforced during heatwave, governor says
    Belgium sees a ‘dramatic’ first week of sales for many retailers
    View more
    Share article:

    Deutsche Bank hands over financial Trump records to court

    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    © Belga

    The Deutsche Bank has already turned over details of loans it granted to companies run by Donald Trump before he became president of the United States to the Office of the Manhattan District Attorney, U.S. media reported this week.

    According to a report in Thursday’s issue of The New York Times, the bank handed over the information in compliance with a subpoena it received last year from District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who has been investigating possible tax fraud by the Trump Organisation, and wants to examine his 2011-2018 tax returns.

    Deutsche Bank, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, gave over two billion dollars in loans to Trump over the past two decades.

    Since the 1970s, U.S. presidential candidates traditionally publish their tax returns. However, Trump has refused to declare his, fuelling speculation that his fortune may be less than he claims and that he may be guilty of conflicts of interest.

    Vance’s request to obtain Trump’s tax returns has been at the centre of a legal battle. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favour on 9 July but Trump’s lawyers indicated at a hearing before a federal judge a few days later that they would continue to fight to prevent the president’s tax records from being handed over to the District Attorney.

    The Trump Organization was founded in 1923 by the parents of the current occupant of the White House. It is made up of 500 companies and is owned by Donald Trump. Since his election in 2016, the conglomerate has been run by his children.

    The Brussels Times