   
SpaceX launches 57 satellites for its Starlink network
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 August, 2020
Latest News:
SpaceX launches 57 satellites for its Starlink network...
Belgian heat record broken with 34.3 degrees for...
WHO Europe director: Second wave of Covid has...
Deutsche Bank hands over financial Trump records to...
Nine out of ten hotel rooms are empty...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    SpaceX launches 57 satellites for its Starlink network
    Belgian heat record broken with 34.3 degrees for an August 8
    WHO Europe director: Second wave of Covid has not yet started
    Deutsche Bank hands over financial Trump records to court
    Nine out of ten hotel rooms are empty in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Struggling Flemish businesses can receive up to €15,000 in financial support
    Old colds may have given protection against Covid-19
    Belgium extends relief package to independents in event, entertainment and the arts sectors
    Heatwave: code red declared for most of Belgium
    Lebanon is investigating possible foreign involvement in Beirut explosion
    Belgium averages 568 new coronavirus infections per day
    Coronavirus: Four Brussels communes exceed alarm level
    New European hour record set by Norwegian Sondre Moen
    Antwerp mayor holds intruder in garden at gunpoint
    Culture houses transform into football clubs to be allowed to perform
    How Belgium became the (food) start-up nation
    Antwerp governor’s son was member of student club involved in fatal hazing
    Swedish police in immigration suburb in need of police protection
    Coronavirus: where travellers and asymptomatic people can get tested in Brussels
    Antwerp curfew will not be enforced during heatwave, governor says
    View more
    Share article:

    SpaceX launches 57 satellites for its Starlink network

    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    © Belga

    The U.S. space company, SpaceX, on Friday launched 57 new satellites for its high-speed Internet network, Starlink.

    The launch was broadcast live from the site of the company created by Elon Musk.

    The launcher, Falcon-9, took off from Cape Canaveral on its fourth mission at 7.12 a.m. Belgian time on Friday after successive postponements for technical and weather-related reasons.

    About eight minutes later, the first phase of the rocket landed on a barge baptised ‘Of course I still love you,’ floating on the Atlantic Ocean. Recovering the various components of its rockets enables Space X to reduce launching costs.

    About 90 minutes later, the Space X capsule launched the 57 satellites, each weighing about 260 kg, into space for its high-speed Internet network. Two Earth-observation satellites for the BlackSky company were launched half an hour earlier.

    This is the 10th launch for Starlink, which will eventually be made up of thousands of satellites. It was also the eighth launch this year for the network, which already has 595 satellites, making the SpaceX the owner of the world’s largest fleet of satellites

    It was also the 13th launch of a Falcon-9 this year and the 90th since 2010.

    Not everyone, however, is happy at the various space initiatives, whether by Starlink or its competitors. Astronomers fear they could hinder their observations since, as debris accumulates in space, the risk of collisions between spent and operational satellites increases.

    The Brussels Times