   
Massive fight breaks out on Blankenberge beach
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 August, 2020
Latest News:
Massive fight breaks out on Blankenberge beach...
Michelle Obama depressed by lockdown, racial strife and...
Old colds may have given protection against Covid-19...
Holding major sporting events would be unrealistic, WHO...
Intensive farming increases risk of pandemic spread...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    Massive fight breaks out on Blankenberge beach
    Michelle Obama depressed by lockdown, racial strife and Donald Trump
    Old colds may have given protection against Covid-19
    Holding major sporting events would be unrealistic, WHO warns
    Intensive farming increases risk of pandemic spread
    SpaceX launches 57 satellites for its Starlink network
    WHO Europe director: Second wave of Covid has not yet started
    Belgian heat record broken with 34.3 degrees for an August 8
    Deutsche Bank hands over financial Trump records to court
    Nine out of ten hotel rooms are empty in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Struggling Flemish businesses can receive up to €15,000 in financial support
    Belgium extends relief package to independents in certain sectors
    Heatwave: code red declared for most of Belgium
    Lebanon is investigating possible foreign involvement in Beirut explosion
    Belgium averages 568 new coronavirus infections per day
    Coronavirus: Four Brussels communes exceed alarm level
    New European hour record set by Norwegian Sondre Moen
    Antwerp mayor holds intruder in garden at gunpoint
    Culture houses transform into football clubs to be allowed to perform
    How Belgium became the (food) start-up nation
    View more
    Share article:

    Massive fight breaks out on Blankenberge beach

    Saturday, 08 August 2020

    A massive brawl involving dozens of people broke out Saturday afternoon on the Blankenberge beach on the Belgian coast.

    The fight started when a lifeguard pointed out to a group of about 40 young people that sitting on the breakwater was prohibited. Refusing to leave, the police were called and a brawl between the group and police broke out.

    “There was suddenly massive fighting and total chaos broke out. Sun umbrellas and sunbeds flew, windsurfing poles were used as weapons,” a bar manager told De Standaard daily. Hundreds of beachgoers followed the spectacle from the side.

    Several police reinforcements arrived to the scene from Bruges and De Haan, arresting a number of people.

    “I think this is terrible,” Mayor Daphné Dumery said. ”For people who come with good intention and want to enjoy a day in Blankenberge, this is very bad. I think of children and their parents,” she told the daily.

    New measures to safeguard the public security could now be taken for the coming days which are expected to continue be hot, and attract lots of people to the beach.

    The Brussels Times