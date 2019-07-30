 
Civil servants now allowed half a day of parental leave a week
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019
    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Civil servants now allowed half a day of parental leave a week
    Civil servants now allowed half a day of parental leave a week

    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Through this measure, teachers will be given the opportunity to remain at home to look after their children on Wednesday mornings. Credit: Maxpixel

    Public service workers will be able to take half a day of parental leave per week or a full day every two weeks starting August 1, according to a newly announced measure.

    Public Service Minister Wouter Beke highlighted the benefits of the new formula in a press release on Tuesday.

    Through this measure teachers, for instance, will be given the opportunity to remain at home to look after their children on Wednesday mornings. Parents in co-parenting arrangements will be able to take a full day of parental leave during the week in which they care for their children.

    On top of this, the other forms of parental leave continue to apply: four months full-time, eight months half-time and 20 months at 1/5th time. The prior agreement of the employer is required each time.

    A similar measure came into effect in June in the private sector. The mechanism stems from the parliamentary agreement of summer 2018.

    In the private sector, 52 workers benefited from the new scheme during the month of June, and it is expected to be used more and more. Another unique feature from August 1 is that the periods of parental leave and medical leave will be more flexible. Periods may be split into periods of weeks rather than months. This new feature has also been open to the private sector since June 1.

    The Brussels Times

