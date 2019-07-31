 
Belgian Scout camp goes zero-waste
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
    Belgian Scout camp goes zero-waste

    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    Credit: Pixabay

    A Belgian Scout group has proven that it is possible to make a zero-waste Scout camp, providing there is enough preparation.

    Fourteen units embarked on the adventure following the call for projects from Brussels Environment, reports Bx1.

    They set up their tents in Kruibeke in East Flanders, with an ambitious programme: banning supermarket purchases, promoting local shops and producers, eliminating packaging and using sustainable containers, buying in bulk, manufacturing hygiene products, such as toothpaste.

    Logistics were more complicated to organise and required meticulous preparation, but the camp saw a serious decline in waste, with only one bin filled in 10 days Vs. the regular 2 bins per day.

    The Brussels Times

