 
Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck drivers
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 August, 2019
Latest News:
Anderlecht clears Roma camp; Molenbeek lets theirs remain...
Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck...
Brussels woman joins Belgium’s supercentenarian club at 110...
Brussels Airlines plane turns back mid-flight after discovering...
Tax advantage for legal aid insurance swallowed up...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 August 2019
    Anderlecht clears Roma camp; Molenbeek lets theirs remain
    Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck drivers
    Brussels woman joins Belgium’s supercentenarian club at 110
    Brussels Airlines plane turns back mid-flight after discovering defect in landing gear
    Tax advantage for legal aid insurance swallowed up by insurance rate hike
    Far-right leader: ‘late Flemish neo-nazi was a great man’
    Water use, recreational activities banned in blue-green algae-infested waters
    145 Belgians stranded in Egyptian airport because TUI crew had to rest
    Belgian royal coat of arms gets a ‘modern’ update
    Hard Brexit would probably lead to a weaker pound and slower growth, BoE warns
    Antwerp cafe becomes so popular owners seek to give it up
    Google to stop listening to recordings from EU smart speakers, for now
    Belgian heat wave: July was record breaking month
    Stranded Belgian hikers rescued from Spanish mountains
    Nothing changes: UK, EU positions on Brexit remain the same
    Is it safe to swim in Pêcheries Royales this weekend?
    Tomorrowland staff confess to dealing drugs on festival grounds: reports
    Police officer ordered to stop wearing The Punisher badge
    Belgian father leaves daughter at German petrol station
    Body of 15-year-old pulled from the river Ourthe
    View more

    Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck drivers

    Friday, 02 August 2019
    The money was found during a routine check of cargo. Credit: Wikipedia

    At the request of the Albanian police, the Belgian police are looking for two Albanians, after millions of euro were found in their truck.

    Local police found the money during a routine check at the Albanian port of Durrës, Bruzz reports.

    The truck came from Belgium and contained nine cars, two of which were found to contain more than 3 million euros and almost 100,000 Swiss francs. That’s what the newspaper La Capitale writes.

    Since then, the police have been looking for the drivers, who have yet to be tracked down. The two men, both in their thirties from Albania, have not been seen for a long time.

    The Albanian police have now also called in the Belgian police to look for the men.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job