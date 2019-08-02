Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck drivers

At the request of the Albanian police, the Belgian police are looking for two Albanians, after millions of euro were found in their truck.

Local police found the money during a routine check at the Albanian port of Durrës, Bruzz reports.

The truck came from Belgium and contained nine cars, two of which were found to contain more than 3 million euros and almost 100,000 Swiss francs. That’s what the newspaper La Capitale writes.

Since then, the police have been looking for the drivers, who have yet to be tracked down. The two men, both in their thirties from Albania, have not been seen for a long time.

The Albanian police have now also called in the Belgian police to look for the men.

