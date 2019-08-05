 
July 2019 was the hottest month ever measured worldwide
Monday, 05 August, 2019

    
    

    
    Ice cream might be a wise choice. Credit: Pixabay

    According to data from the European Copernicus Climate Change Service, July 2019 was the warmest ever measured in the world, just above July 2016.

    “July is generally the hottest month of the year in the world, but according to our data [this month of July 2019] is also the hottest month ever measured,” said the service in a statement.

    Copernicus is an Earth observation programme of the European Union. It collects and uses data from observation satellites, some of which have been specifically developed and launched for its services (the “Sentinel” satellites).

