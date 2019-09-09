 
The British Parliament will be suspended Monday evening until 14 October
Monday, 09 September, 2019
    The British Parliament will be suspended Monday evening until 14 October

    Monday, 09 September 2019
    this five-week suspension did not allow Johnson to prevent last week's vote on a law forcing him to request a postponement of Brexit to avoid an exit without EU approval.. Credit: Belga

    The British Parliament will be suspended this Monday evening until 14 October, announced the services of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    However, this five-week suspension did not allow Johnson to prevent last week’s vote on a law forcing him to request a postponement of Brexit to avoid a ‘no deal’ scenario.

    The Conservative leader is fiercely opposed to any new Brexit deadline, initially scheduled for March 29 and already postponed twice.

    To carry out his strategy, the Prime Minister, now deprived of a parliamentary majority, hopes to convince the very reluctant deputies on Monday to vote for early elections.

    The Brussels Times

