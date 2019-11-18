Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for plotting assassination of Dutch politician

A 27-year-old Pakistani, Junaid I., was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in jail for plotting to assassinate Dutch politician Geert Wilders, leader of the right-wing populist PVV party.

“The suspect indicated in many conversations that killing Wilders would be a good action,” the court revealed.

In conversations with his mother, Juanaid I. had referred to the “mission” he planned to accomplish at a competition of caricatures of the Prophet Mohamed. The court therefore did not accept the idea that he only went to the Netherlands to stop the competition.

The suspect’s attorney said he would doubtless appeal, but that he still had to discuss this with his client.

Junaid I. was arrested in August last at the central train station in the Hague. On the previous day, he had posted to Facebook a video clip in which he is reported to have announced an attack against the PVV leader.

The clip was seen by more than 153,000 persons and was shared 14,000 times.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times