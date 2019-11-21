 
Downturn in UK public finances forecast ahead of Brexit and elections
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 November, 2019
Latest News:
9 Belgian IS women escaped Kurdish camps: this...
Downturn in UK public finances forecast ahead of...
Ryanair not allowed to charge extra for more...
Donald Trump wants Apple to develop 5G network...
16 people found trapped in a trailer on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    9 Belgian IS women escaped Kurdish camps: this is who they are
    Downturn in UK public finances forecast ahead of Brexit and elections
    Ryanair not allowed to charge extra for more hand luggage, Spanish court rules
    Donald Trump wants Apple to develop 5G network in the USA
    16 people found trapped in a trailer on a ferry to Ireland
    About half of Thomas Cook’s employees in Germany to remain in the travel sector
    Over 300 Belgians trapped in Mexico for 4 days
    The only Belgian woman on Europol’s ‘Most Wanted’ arrested
    Proposed solution to railway staff concerns rejected by unions
    Belgian paedophile priest faces new allegations from mission to Africa
    Water costs in Brussels will increase from 1 January 2020
    Vague sexual harassment concepts leave Belgian medical industry lacking
    Facebook and Google, a ‘threat’ to ‘human rights’, declares Amnesty International
    Belgian Francophone students live with an average of €300 per month
    Someone falls victim to an explosive munition every hour
    Child Focus looking for missing 17-year-old girl in Antwerp
    No evidence found to confirm reported kidnapping attempts in Brussels
    Fraud Alert: text scam claiming to be FPS Finance revealed
    Second attempt at reconstructing murder of Julie Van Espen takes place on Thursday
    Electric Villo finally announces launch date
    View more

    Downturn in UK public finances forecast ahead of Brexit and elections

    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    © Belga

    Public borrowing in the United Kingdom reached a five-year high in October and analysts foresee a “net deterioration” in public finances amid preparations for Brexit and a flood of campaign promises for the legislative elections.

    Britain’s Office for National Statists said on Thursday that public sector borrowing, excluding nationalised banks such as the RBS, amounted to 11.2 billion pounds (13 billion euros) in October.

    This was 2.3 billion pounds more than one year ago, and the largest public borrowing for a month of October in five years.

    For the EY Cabinet, British public finances deteriorated sharply in October and seemed set to worsen in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

    Like EY, the Capital Economics research institute does not expect the worst October for public finance in five years to stop the government swept in by the next election from going on a spending spree. Public borrowing seems to have increased more than forecast because of the preparations for Brexit and the budget deficit looks set to increase this year for the first time in a decade, it noted.

    The global economic slowdown and the Brexit process, which has lasted for three and a half years, are expected to put pressure on Britain’s economic growth. In its latest global economic forecast, released on Thursday, the OECD sees the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increasing in 2020 by 1.0%, down from 1.2% in 2019.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job