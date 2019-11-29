 
Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for the first time
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 November, 2019
Latest News:
Villo! deploys 1,800 cycles in Brussels Region...
Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing...
First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by...
Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone...
Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 November 2019
    Villo! deploys 1,800 cycles in Brussels Region
    Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing statute of limitations
    First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone
    Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for the first time
    Hundreds of Flemish demonstrators call for a more ambitious climate policy in 4th Global Climate Strike
    First two Belgian IS women will arrive in Belgium on Friday evening
    Brussels to limit the sale of bottled water in public establishments
    Amazon employees in Germany go on strike for Black Friday
    Hundreds march through Brussels protesting climate change (Photos)
    Over 20 Extinction Rebellion members preventively arrested during anti-Black Friday campaign
    Médecins du monde will offer flu vaccines to the homeless
    Brussels government moves to fight violence against women
    Flemish far-right party is selling fake ‘Flemish ID cards’ for charity
    Another grenade thrown at house in Antwerp on Thursday night
    Black Friday: Belgium prepares for a surge of consumer spending
    Global Climate strike comes to Brussels: march will begin at Gare du Nord at 1:30 PM
    Over 90% of indoor smoking ban violations in Brussels cafés remain unpunished
    Billie Eilish Werchter Boutique pop-up cancelled: safety cannot be guaranteed
    Breastfeeding woman threatened with fine for public indecency by police officer in Bruges
    View more

    Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for the first time

    Friday, 29 November 2019
    © Belga

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Auschwitz for the first time on 6 December, a government spokesperson announced on Friday.

    The visit will take place ahead of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi camp in present-day Poland.

    Chancellor Merkel will be the first German head of government in 24 years to visit the former concentration and extermination camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau, where close to a million Jewish people were murdered. The visit comes in response to an invitation from the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, on the occasion of its tenth anniversary, said spokesperson Ulrike Demmer.

    Merkel, accompanied by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, will observe one minute’s silence in front of the Wall of Death in the main camp at Auschwitz, where thousands of detainees were shot dead, Demmer explained. She will then go to the Birkenau extermination camp, where she will give an address before laying a wreath of flowers.

    The Chancellor previously visited Buchenwald and Dachau camps in Germany. She will only be the third German head of state to go to Auschwitz since the end of World War II.

    Helmut Schmidt’s visit to Auschwitz 32 years after the Red Army liberated it on 27 January 1945 was the first by a German chancellor after the war. Helmut Kohl later visited the camp twice, in 1989 and 1995.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job